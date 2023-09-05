Feeding Frenzy: Creamy Creations scores again with 'It's Better at the Fair Cake' - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Creamy Creations is back at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for the 33rd time and their new treat is a smashing success.

“It’s Better at the Fair Cake” was crowned Best Fair Food Champion in the sweets division this year and comes from a recipe created by Jan Smith, the owner of Creamy Creations.

“It’s homemade moist chocolate cake, sweetened condensed milk, fresh cream, caramel drizzle and chopped toffee on top. We call it ‘It’s Better at the Fair Cake’ because we had to clean up the name a little bit,” Smith says with a laugh.

Smith is referring to “Better Than Sex Cake,” a popular dessert known for being delicious.

Creamy Creations has won Best Fair Food Champion in the sweets category several times and offers up the peach cobbler cone, raspberry cream cheese brownie, chocolate dipped cheesecake and more.

You can visit Creamy Creation at the Eastern Idaho State Fair until Saturday. Watch the video above to see us try the new cake and see our previous Feeding Frenzy videos here.