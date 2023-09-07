Feeding Frenzy: Good Wok shares secret to staying in business for fifty years at Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — EastIdahoNews.com is on a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and we’ve stopped by Good Wok to learn how they’ve stayed in business at the fair for half a century.

Good Wok, a constant at the fair, is first and foremost a family business.

“It’s more of a family reunion,” said Jerry Hong, founder of Good Wok.

Hong has 18 grandchildren who all show up to work during the week of the fair and Hong said the business has benefited their family.

“And over the years we’ve used the proceeds to fund their colleges and missions and buying cars and things like that,” Hong said.

People at the fair who want to support this family business can visit the stand and order their delicious ham fried rice and sweet and sour chicken with an egg roll.

Another mouthwatering dish to find at Good Wok is a bowl of ham fried rice with half turkey chicken and half hot and spicy chicken. People who try this will be able to tell why it’s a fan favorite.

“We’re really grateful to the people of Blackfoot and everybody that comes to the Eastern Idaho State Fair and they’ve supported us a lot over the years,” Hong said.

