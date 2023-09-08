Feeding Frenzy: The Bullseye Burger is back at the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Bullseye Burger is back and celebrating its 13th year at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Outlaw Catering Company owners Tyler and Courtney Archibald created the fan favorite, which consists of a classic American cheeseburger on a glazed spudnut with bacon and BBQ sauce.

“It’s totally different. You really can’t get anything like this outside of the fair. It’s sweet, it’s savory and the BBQ sauce is perfect,” Tyler Archibald told EastIdahoNews.com.

Outlaw goes through 1,000-2,000 donuts a day during the fair and if beef isn’t your thing, breaded chicken breast is also an option.

You can pick up a Bullseye Burger at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. It runs through Saturday.

A map of all the food vendors at the fair is available here.