Filer man killed in construction zone on Interstate 84 - East Idaho News

KIMBERLY — A 22-year-old man was struck and killed in a construction zone on Saturday, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

At about 7:30 p.m., the 75-year-old man driving a semi-truck entered a closed lane of travel in the construction zone in Jerome County.

He drove through several traffic control devices before striking the pedestrian — a man from Filer, police said. After hitting the man, the truck didn’t stop and crashed into a Ford Ranger before coming to a halt.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The westbound 182 exit to Kimberly was closed for over five hours while crews cleared the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.