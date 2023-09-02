Four taken to hospital following three vehicle crash on Highway 20 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Stock image

Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred on Friday at approximately 12:40 p.m. on westbound US Highway 20 near milepost 364 in Fremont County.

A 2017 Ford F450 pulling a trailer, driven by a 51-year-old male of St. Anthony struck a Buick Enclave, driven by a 47-year-old male of Fayetteville, Georgia. The Buick struck a 2008 Ford F250 pulling a trailer, driven by a 38-year-old male of Rexburg.

The driver and three of the six passengers in the Buick were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

All occupants involved were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.