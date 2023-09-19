Get a haircut and donate to help families with hospitalized children - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A local salon is raising money to help ease unnecessary struggles for families with children in the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

On Saturday, Salon h.Davis will be hosting its 10th annual “Cut-A-Thon,” which will include $15 haircuts in support of families of ill or injured children who are staying in the Ronald McDonald Family Room.

“Our owner, Nicki Fitzgerald — she’s really passionate about giving back to the community. Philanthropy has always been a major thing for her,” says Salon H. Davis hairstylist, Liz Barnes. “All the money stays local and helps local families, and that’s super important to us.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho operates the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls, which provides families with a “safe and secure place for healing filled with hope and comfort while also investing and strengthening healthcare partnerships to meet families’ growing and changing needs,” according to RMHC.

Donations and proceeds will purchase snacks for parents staying bedside with their child, warm meals, and clothing for those who arrive at the hospital with just the clothes on their back. All donations will directly benefit members of our local community.

“The Ronald McDonald Room — all they do is help. No one is going to lose when you’re helping families in that situation,” says Barnes. “We love our community. If we didn’t have this community, we wouldn’t have the amazing business we do, and we care passionately about helping other people.”

The event will include a raffle and food available for purchase from Basil and Bloom Pizza and Wiki-licious authentic Hawaiian Malasadas and Shaved Ice.

The salon is also holding a “product blowout sale” with many haircare items at a discounted price. Money collected from haircuts, tips, and donations will benefit the Ronald McDonald Family Room directly.

A donation station will also be set up to accept snacks, toiletries and gifts for families staying in the Ronald McDonald Family Room.

Examples of donations needed include canned goods, bottled drinks, snacks, and gas cards for families who have to drive long distances to get to EIRMC.

If you don’t feel like you need a haircut, you can also pay the $15 for a wash, deep condition and blow dry.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3544 East 17th Street, Ste. 101.

If you can’t make the event, but would still like to donate, you can send a Venmo donation to @salonhdavis with the subject RMFR donation.” Click this link to donate.