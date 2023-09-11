Here is who is running for city office in Driggs, Victor and Tetonia on Nov. 7 - East Idaho News

DRIGGS – Election season is coming up and Teton County will have a number of city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

Teton County includes the cities of Driggs, Victor and Tetonia. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities. The deadline to withdraw candidacy is Sept. 22, so this list may be subject to change.

Driggs

City Council (four seats available)

(4-year term with 2 seats available)

Miles Knowles (incumbent)

Allison Michalski (incumbent)

Robert Boyles

(2-year term with 2 seats available)

Jennifer Bragg

Karen LaDuke

Jason Popilsky

Victor

City Council

Mayor

Will Frohlich (incumbent)

(4-year term with 2 seats available)

Amy Ross (incumbent)

Emily Sustick (incumbent)

Marian Ruzicka

Thomas Combs

Tetonia

Mayor

Brent W Schindler (incumbent)

Ryan J Bonilla

City Council

(4-year term with 2 seats available)