Here is who is running for city office in Driggs, Victor and Tetonia on Nov. 7 - East Idaho News

Here is who is running for city office in Driggs, Victor and Tetonia on Nov. 7
DRIGGS – Election season is coming up and Teton County will have a number of city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.
Teton County includes the cities of Driggs, Victor and Tetonia. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities. The deadline to withdraw candidacy is Sept. 22, so this list may be subject to change.
Driggs
City Council (four seats available)
(4-year term with 2 seats available)
- Miles Knowles (incumbent)
- Allison Michalski (incumbent)
- Robert Boyles
(2-year term with 2 seats available)
- Jennifer Bragg
- Karen LaDuke
- Jason Popilsky
Victor
City Council
Mayor
- Will Frohlich (incumbent)
(4-year term with 2 seats available)
- Amy Ross (incumbent)
- Emily Sustick (incumbent)
- Marian Ruzicka
- Thomas Combs
Tetonia
Mayor
- Brent W Schindler (incumbent)
- Ryan J Bonilla
City Council
(4-year term with 2 seats available)
- Aaron Hansen (incumbent)
- Blaine Ball (incumbent)
- Mandy Rasmussen