Looking back: Body found in canal by two boys fishing and mom, son go missing - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

ISLAND PARK — A “severe electrical storm” hit Island Park in September 1922, The Rigby Star reported.

In its paper dated Sept. 7, 1922, it said the storm was “one of the fiercest electrical storms witnessed by old residents.” The storm not only damaged large pine trees and toppled many of them over but one bolt killed nine “fine horses.”

“These horses, becoming frightened at the display of the flashes, ran out of the timber into an open draw and huddled together in their fright when the bolt hit them, piling the nine in one large heap,” the paper explained.

The Rigby Star said for an hour it was almost possible for a person to read a newspaper from the light of the flashes because “they (were) so close together it made it almost continuous.”

1926-1950

ST. ANTHONY — Two boys discovered a dead body in a canal in St. Anthony while fishing along the canal bank, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Sept. 8, 1936.

Lavar Nielson, 34, of Idaho Falls, drowned in the Egin Canal. His body was found lodged in a hole, a short distance below the canal headgate at the power house of the Utah Power and Light.

“After the water was turned out of the canal, the body was removed and taken to Hansen Funeral Home where it will be held until funeral arrangements are completed,” the article explained.

The coroner said the death was accidental.

1951-1975

POCATELLO — A man’s foot slipped from his car brake while pulling into his garage and he “kept right on going,” the Idaho State Journal reported on Sept. 6, 1974.

Rolland Schmidt accidentally ended up crashing into the side of the KSEI Radio building. Damages to the KSEI building were estimated at $1,100 and $1,000 for his own garage.

The accident also ruptured a gas line “creating a danger of explosion until the lines were shut down by the Pocatello Fire Department.” Police issued no citations.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A 35-year-old Pocatello woman suffering from leukemia and her two-year-old son were reported missing, the Idaho State Journal reported on Sept. 8, 1976.

Janice Darlene Walworth and Lucas Lee Walworth were the two missing. The article said Janice required daily medication for her illness. The two of them were last seen early in the morning near the railroad crossing on Alameda between McKinley and Yellowstone.

Anyone with information was asked to call police.