Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman who repeatedly denied his advances - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — A 30-year-old Driggs man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after she repeatedly rejected his advances.

Joshua John Greenhaugh has been charged with felony forcible penetration by use of a foreign object.

Deputy reports show the alleged assault was investigated over several days.

Aug. 21

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Driggs, on Aug. 21, a deputy met with a victim at a local hospital in response to a report of a sexual assault.

The victim told the deputy she posted on social media that she needed a ride from the Idaho Falls Airport to Driggs. Greenhaugh responded to her request for a ride and picked her up. The victim told law enforcement Greenhaugh had given her a ride in the past, but she did not know him well, court documents said.

During the car ride, Greenhaugh told her that he thought she was attractive, and that’s why he picked her up.

She told Greenhaugh she was not in a place to accept that. She reported to the deputy that Greenhaugh made several sexual comments and proposed participating in sexual activity. She said no to the advances, according to court documents.

Greenhaugh reportedly touched her leg and continued making sexual advances.

The victim told law enforcement she felt so uncomfortable she texted someone she knew and then called that person. As she was on the phone, Greenhaugh continued to rub her leg and move his hand further and further up, documents said.

Greenhaugh reportedly told her, “We’re going into a place where there is no (cellphone) service.”

She said she was scared Greenhaugh would take her to a place without service. She told the deputy that, at the time, she did not have any weapons to protect herself.

She told law enforcement that she had to tell him no to his requests to “pull off somewhere” in the vehicle. She said she was scared because she knew he owned firearms, documents said.

Greenhaugh allegedly continued to touch the victim and then sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

He tried to get her to go to his house, but she said no. Eventually, the victim persuaded Greenhaugh to drop her off at a local business where her friends were waiting for her.

Aug. 22

On Aug. 22, the victim called Greenhaugh on the phone, and recorded the conversation. Documents said Greenhaugh can be heard asking if he can pick her up the next day.

The two talked back and forth about whether she liked what had happened the previous day. He then apologized to her.

Aug. 27

The deputy interviewed Greenhaugh on Aug. 27. Without prompting, Greenhaugh guessed the deputy was at his house because of the victim, documents said.

Greenhaugh told law enforcement he had touched the victim’s leg and said he “knew it was inappropriate.”

The deputy asked Greenhaugh to elaborate, but he interrupted the deputy to say, “But I did not penetrate,” according to court documents.

When the deputy asked if Greenhaugh’s fingers were inside the victim’s shorts, he replied, “Not on purpose.”

The deputy asked if Greenhaugh remembered the victim shaking her head no while he was touching her. He responded yes but said he thought it was directed to who she was on the phone with, court documents said.

Greenhaugh also admitted to the deputy that he told the victim that she would not have cellphone coverage during their drive.

The deputy asked Greenhaugh if he knew the victim wasn’t consenting at the time. He said that he did know that, but it wasn’t his intention to do it against her will, according to court documents.

“I believe … (Greenhaugh) touched (the victim) in a sexual manner, clearly against her wishes,” the deputy wrote in documents.

An arrest warrant was issued.

Greenhaugh has been given a $100,000 bond. The felony charge is punishable by up to life in prison and $50,000. Greenhaugh was issued a no-contact order with the victim.

Although Greenhaugh has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Greenhaugh is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Teton County courthouse on Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m.