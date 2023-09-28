Man found dead in river near Lava Hot Springs identified - East Idaho News

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The Bannock County coroner has identified the man who was found dead in the Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs on Tuesday evening.

The identity of the deceased is Jeffrey Jenson, 59, of Simi Valley, California.

Next of kin has been notified.

Deputies believe Jenson was fishing, as they found fishing equipment nearby.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

“My heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family and friends as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” Coroner Torey Danner said in a news release Thursday.