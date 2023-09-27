Man found dead in Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs - East Idaho News

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found in the Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs Tuesday evening.

The man was reported missing around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

“Shortly after that, a friend searching for him found the man unresponsive in the Portneuf River,” officials said. The man was located near the lower sportsman access point, north of Lava Hot Springs.

Deputies from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office arrived and began CPR while they waited for emergency medical services to arrive. Portneuf Air Rescue, Pocatello Ambulance Services and Lava Hot Springs Ambulance all responded to the incident. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police believe the man was fishing, according to the news release. Deputies found fishing equipment nearby.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of death. The deceased’s identity will be released after next of kin is notified.