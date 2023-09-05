Man hurt in explosion in Melaleuca Field parking lot - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A person was taken to the hospital Monday night after being hurt in a small explosion at Melaleuca Field.

The incident happened around 9:45 in the back parking lot of the baseball stadium.

“A group of folks were gathered, and an unknown explosive device went off. One person suffered a foot injury and was taken to the hospital by ambulance,” Idaho Falls Police Lt. Bob Lasher tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Neighbors say they heard the explosion, and multiple police officers responded.

The incident is under investigation, and police ask anyone with information or video footage to call (208) 529-1200.