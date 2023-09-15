Man killed, two taken to hospital following Twin Falls crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday at North 5000 East and eastbound US-30 in Twin Falls County.

A 20-year-old male from Mexico was traveling southbound on North 5000 East in a 2009 Dodge Journey. A 22-year-old male and his 42-year-old male passenger, both from Mexico, were traveling westbound US-30 in a 2016 Nissan Versa. The Dodge impacted the Nissan on the passenger side.

The passenger of the Nissan was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.