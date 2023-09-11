Milly is the greatest - and she's our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Milly is a 7-year-old border collie/lab mix looking for a paw-some family to call her own. She loves everyone, and would to well in a home with kids and a variety of furry siblings.

This energetic girl is super-smart and could learn to do anything! She is the greatest dog — come see her today!

Milly and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.