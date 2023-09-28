New airgun venture offers another option for gun lovers - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Shooting enthusiasts have a new option for enjoying their sport of choice, and it’s not your typical gun.

Husband/wife team David and Ali Johnson are opening their new shop, East Idaho Airguns, and everyone is invited to the two-day grand opening on Friday and Saturday.

“We’d love to have everyone come by and see what we have to offer,” Ali told EastIdahoNews.com.

What are airguns?

As the name implies, airguns or air rifles use compressed air to propel a lead “bullet” out the muzzle. There’s no gunpowder, spark or heat involved. It may sound like the BB gun you played in the backyard with as a kid, but modern air rifles are much more powerful than a BB, pellet or airsoft gun.

Air rifles are just as dangerous as traditional rifles. These aren’t toys folks should send their kids out with, Ali said. In fact, air rifles are legal for hunting game animals in many states, including Idaho.

“One of our distributors … took down a 5-foot bear. People hunt with them all the time,” Ali said.

What’s the draw?

Air rifles look, feel and perform a lot like traditional rifles, so why are people gravitating toward them for hunting and target shooting?

“The recoil is one of the big things,” said Ali, who deals with an injured neck and shoulder. Normal rifles, she said, leave her in pain after just a few shots. Because there’s no ignition of gunpowder, there’s no recoil with an air rifle, and she can shoot all day if she wants.

Another draw is the noise — or lack thereof. Again, there’s no gunpowder ignition. That means using an air rifle doesn’t require hearing protection.

A group of Ali’s friends illustrated why that is important as they chatted and laughed with each other while target shooting. They didn’t need to yell to be heard or put earplugs in and take them out.

The experience is different enough that people who usually shy away from guns or shooting can enjoy themselves.

Dave Johnson helps on the shooting range. | Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

A good friend of the Johnsons is one of those people. He is a veteran who served in Iraq, Ali said.

“(He) had not touched a firearm since he came home because of his PTSD. … He shot one of our air rifles, and he was pretty emotional. He thought he’d never be able to shoot again,” she said.

Women or people with children or animals may feel more comfortable using an air rifle, Dave said.

“They’re not as loud and as crazy, so just the fear factor isn’t the same,” he said.

For anyone curious about air rifles, East Idaho Airguns is the place to start learning. The store has a 20-yard indoor range where people can test guns, scopes and their skills. Clothes, stickers, ammunition, accessories and other retail items are available to purchase. And so are — of course — the guns.

Kids under 18 can come to shoot if an adult accompanies them. You don’t have to buy a gun to use the range either. Ali said she and Dave are excited to do events like company Christmas parties and youth group activities.

“We are open to anything,” she said. “If we need to make accommodations (to stay open) for different hours, we’re happy to do that.”

Eventually, the store will be adding competitions to the schedule too. Ali emphasized that, unlike paintball competitions, participants do not shoot at each other. Rather, they shoot targets and receive a score.

The couple is also working on becoming certified to do in-house maintenance and repair, as well as offering trade-in and buy-back options for guns and equipment.

The grand opening for East Idaho Airguns will be held Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 740 West Broadway in Idaho Falls.

During the grand opening, people can participate in a shooting competition for prizes. The Johnsons are also raffling off an FM Impact .22 rifle, which has been modified with a scope and moderator. Raffle tickets can be bought in the store for $10 each or 6 for $50.

To learn more about East Idaho Airguns, visit Ali and Dave at 740 West Broadway or check out the shop’s website.