Nighttime detour planned for I-15/I-86 System Interchange - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

POCATELLO — Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, nighttime closures will be in place for a section of Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 at the System Interchange to allow crews to safely remove overhead signage.

One southbound lane will be closed on I-15, and the southbound ramp to I-86 will also be closed. Drivers looking to head west on I-86 will be detoured off the interstate at Northgate, west to State Highway 91, and then south to the Chubbuck Interchange. The closures will last from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. each night.

Ongoing construction at the System Interchange will improve safety and mobility while replacing bridges built in the 1960s. Work is expected to be complete in 2025.

Motorists should exercise caution while travelling through the construction zone. Those wishing to receive email updates about the System Interchange project can sign up here.

Drivers can also check or download the 511 app for the latest traffic conditions on all state highways and freeways.