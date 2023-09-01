November elections are just around the corner - here's what you need to know - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Election Day is Nov. 7, and local counties and cities will all have seats to fill. In odd-numbered years, city elections, school district candidate elections and taxing district elections are held. Here are some important dates to remember, and what will be on the ballot in your district and/or city.

IMPORTANT DATES

Monday, Aug. 28, to Friday, Sept. 8: City candidate filing period

Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.: Deadline for city write-in candidates

Oct. 23 to Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Early voting at your local courthouse

Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.: Last day to apply for an absentee/mail-in ballot.

Friday, Oct. 13: Last day to pre-register to vote

Voters may register to vote in person at a polling place on Election Day. If you are a first-time voter, you must either submit a copy of one of the following items with your registration form or show it at the polls prior to voting:

A current and valid photo ID

A current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Government document that shows your name and address

Paycheck

CITY ELECTIONS

The following communities in eastern Idaho will have open seats during the Nov. 7 election.

Ririe

Mayor

2 Council Seats

Lewisville

3 Council Seats

Menan

Mayor

2 Council Seats

Mud Lake

Mayor

2 Council Seats

Rigby

3 Council Seats

Rexburg

Mayor

3 Council Seats

Sugar City

3 Council Seats

Roberts

Mayor

2 Council Seats

Swan Valley

Mayor

2 Council Seats

Ammon

4 Council Seats

Idaho Falls

3 Council Seats

Iona

2 Council Seats

Irwin

3 Council Seats

Pocatello

3 Council Seats

Arimo

2 Council Seats

Chubbuck

2 Council Seats

Downey

Mayor

Inkom

Mayor

Lava Hot Springs

Mayor

McCammon

2 Council Seats

Ashton

Mayor

2 Council Seats

Drummond

3 Council Seats

Island Park

Mayor

2 Council Seats

Newdale

Mayor

3 Council Seats

Parker

2 Council Seats

St. Anthony

3 Council Seats

Teton

2 Council Seats

Warm River

Mayor

2 Council Seats

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

The following school districts in eastern Idaho will have open seats during the Nov. 7 election.

Shelley Joint school District 60

3 Trustees

Idaho Falls School District 91

3 Trustees

Swan Valley school District 92

2 Trustees

Bonneville Joint School District 93

2 Trustees

Blackfoot School District 55

3 Trustees

Bonneville Joint School District 93

1 Trustee

Firth School District 59

2 Trustees

Soda Springs Joint School District 150

3 Trustees

Ririe Joint School District 252

3 Trustees

Jefferson School District 251

2 Trustees

Jefferson District 252

2 Trustees

Jefferson School District 253

3 Trustees

Marsh Valley School District 21

3 Trustees

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

2 Trustees

Sugar Salem Joint School District 322

1 Trustee

Fremont School District 215

2 Trustees

FIRE DISTRICTS

The following fire districts in eastern Idaho will have open seats during the Nov. 7 election.

Bonneville Alpine Fire District

3 Commissioners

Bonneville Fire 1 Fire District

2 Commissioners

Jefferson Central Fire District

3 Commissioners

Hamer Fire District

1 Commissioner

Roberts Fire District

2 Commissioners

West Jefferson Fire District

2 Commissioners

Island Park Fire District

1 Commissioner

North Fremont Fire District

1 Commissioner

South Fremont Fire District

1 Commissioner

Madison County Fire District

1 Commissioner

Greater Swan Valley Fire District

1 Commissioner

Blackfoot/Snake River Fire District

1 Commissioner

Shelley/Firth Fire District

1 Commissioner

Arimo Rural Fire District

2 Commissioners

Downey Rural Fire District

2 Commissioner

Jackson Creek Rural Fire District

1 Commissioner

Lava Rural Fire District

2 Commissioners

McCammon Rural Fire District

2 Commissioners

Pocatello Valley Fire Protection District

2 Commissioners