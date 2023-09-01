November elections are just around the corner - here's what you need to know - East Idaho News

November elections are just around the corner — here’s what you need to knowPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — Election Day is Nov. 7, and local counties and cities will all have seats to fill. In odd-numbered years, city elections, school district candidate elections and taxing district elections are held. Here are some important dates to remember, and what will be on the ballot in your district and/or city.
IMPORTANT DATES
- Monday, Aug. 28, to Friday, Sept. 8: City candidate filing period
- Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.: Deadline for city write-in candidates
- Oct. 23 to Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Early voting at your local courthouse
- Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.: Last day to apply for an absentee/mail-in ballot.
- Friday, Oct. 13: Last day to pre-register to vote
Voters may register to vote in person at a polling place on Election Day. If you are a first-time voter, you must either submit a copy of one of the following items with your registration form or show it at the polls prior to voting:
- A current and valid photo ID
- A current utility bill
- Bank statement
- Government check
- Government document that shows your name and address
- Paycheck
CITY ELECTIONS
The following communities in eastern Idaho will have open seats during the Nov. 7 election.
Ririe
Mayor
2 Council Seats
Lewisville
3 Council Seats
Menan
Mayor
2 Council Seats
Mud Lake
Mayor
2 Council Seats
Rigby
3 Council Seats
Rexburg
Mayor
3 Council Seats
Sugar City
3 Council Seats
Roberts
Mayor
2 Council Seats
Swan Valley
Mayor
2 Council Seats
Ammon
4 Council Seats
Idaho Falls
3 Council Seats
Iona
2 Council Seats
Irwin
3 Council Seats
Pocatello
3 Council Seats
Arimo
2 Council Seats
Chubbuck
2 Council Seats
Downey
Mayor
Inkom
Mayor
Lava Hot Springs
Mayor
McCammon
2 Council Seats
Ashton
Mayor
2 Council Seats
Drummond
3 Council Seats
Island Park
Mayor
2 Council Seats
Newdale
Mayor
3 Council Seats
Parker
2 Council Seats
St. Anthony
3 Council Seats
Teton
2 Council Seats
Warm River
Mayor
2 Council Seats
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
The following school districts in eastern Idaho will have open seats during the Nov. 7 election.
Shelley Joint school District 60
3 Trustees
Idaho Falls School District 91
3 Trustees
Swan Valley school District 92
2 Trustees
Bonneville Joint School District 93
2 Trustees
Blackfoot School District 55
3 Trustees
Bonneville Joint School District 93
1 Trustee
Firth School District 59
2 Trustees
Soda Springs Joint School District 150
3 Trustees
Ririe Joint School District 252
3 Trustees
Jefferson School District 251
2 Trustees
Jefferson District 252
2 Trustees
Jefferson School District 253
3 Trustees
Marsh Valley School District 21
3 Trustees
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
2 Trustees
Sugar Salem Joint School District 322
1 Trustee
Fremont School District 215
2 Trustees
FIRE DISTRICTS
The following fire districts in eastern Idaho will have open seats during the Nov. 7 election.
Bonneville Alpine Fire District
3 Commissioners
Bonneville Fire 1 Fire District
2 Commissioners
Jefferson Central Fire District
3 Commissioners
Hamer Fire District
1 Commissioner
Roberts Fire District
2 Commissioners
West Jefferson Fire District
2 Commissioners
Island Park Fire District
1 Commissioner
North Fremont Fire District
1 Commissioner
South Fremont Fire District
1 Commissioner
Madison County Fire District
1 Commissioner
Greater Swan Valley Fire District
1 Commissioner
Blackfoot/Snake River Fire District
1 Commissioner
Shelley/Firth Fire District
1 Commissioner
Arimo Rural Fire District
2 Commissioners
Downey Rural Fire District
2 Commissioner
Jackson Creek Rural Fire District
1 Commissioner
Lava Rural Fire District
2 Commissioners
McCammon Rural Fire District
2 Commissioners
Pocatello Valley Fire Protection District
2 Commissioners