Over 23,000 square feet of inflatable fun coming to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s a sight to see. Outside of the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls, there are over 23,000 square feet of inflatable fun that has been set up.

It’s called Monster Bounce. It looks like a castle colored green, yellow and blue.

“Monster Bounce is a giant bounce house or bounce park. It’s over 23,000 square feet and it has 12 kinds of unique play sections, 30-plus different types of attractions and things to play on and experience inside,” said Mason Taylor, the owner of Monster Bounce.

Monster Bounce will be in Idaho Falls from Friday to Sept. 23.

The business is based out of Utah, but Taylor says he is traveling to different cities so people can experience the fun.

Courtesy Monster Bounce

It’s the first time Monster Bounce has come to Idaho Falls, he says and all ages are welcome.

“We have had grandmas and grandpas on it. We have had college kids on it, and obviously, moms and dads with their kids. There’s a little something for everybody inside,” he said.

Some of the exciting activities include an obstacle course, a battle beam, super slides, a maze, a kiddie corner and much more.

Watch the YouTube video below to get a look at what the experience is like.

“We have a battle beam game where you can use inflatable fighting sticks that you can fight somebody and then you fall off onto a big pad. We have five super tall giant slides. The tallest one is 30 feet high. We have a climbing wall,” Taylor said.

He added that there is a DJ stage in the middle of Monster Bounce, and music is playing the entire time.

Taylor said the idea for the business came from personally owning an inflatable bounce house.

“Just a normal-sized one — that a normal, sane person would have at their house, and we just liked setting it up for the kids in the neighborhood,” Taylor said.

He thought he would buy a few more and rent them out.

“Then, when I was looking into getting more bounce houses like commercial-sized ones, I came across super large-scale inflatable parks. I had never seen one before, so that kind of piqued my curiosity, and it just kind of snowballed from there,” he said.

Taylor said the hours of operation for Monster Bounce in Idaho Falls will be Monday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. On Saturdays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and it will be closed Sundays.

It costs $12 for an hour session and $18 for a two-hour session.

“Children 3 and under are free with a purchase of a ticket by their parent or guardian,” he said.

Some of the general rules for Monster Bounce include wearing socks to keep the area clean.

“It’s important for people to know that socks are required if they want to come jump. We do sell socks, but you don’t have to buy our socks to be able to jump. You just can’t be barefoot,” he said.

Taylor advised that people need to be in good physical health, and you should avoid it if you have any serious medical issues. Pregnant women can’t come inside the bounce house due to liability.

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

After Idaho Falls, Taylor said Monster Bounce is headed to Boise in October.