Pocatello man facing prison for violent threats, attempted robbery - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say attempted to rob a woman before threatening to kill her, then chasing and threatening to kill a man has been charged with multiple crimes.

Devon Grant Arias, 24, faces felony charges for attempted robbery, attempted burglary and malicious injury to property; and misdemeanor charges for assault and possession of tools for burglary, court records show.

Pocatello police received a 911 call reporting an attack in a parking lot on Main Street around 9:45 a.m. Aug. 13, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller said a man, later identified as Arias, threatened to kill her and punched the driver’s side door of her car.

Fearing for her life, the woman ran. She said Arias chased her, threatening to kill her.

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to a man who told them Arias also chased him and his dogs, threatening to kill him and the animals. The man said he and his dogs ran away.

Officers found Arias near the intersection of North Main and West Young streets. He was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on separate bonds of $10,000 and $25,000.

Though Arias has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Arias could face more than 30 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman Monday.