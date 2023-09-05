Search underway for missing teenager who may be headed to Utah - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Joseph Stubbs, 16, was last seen walking in St. Anthony city limits, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. He may have a gray and black backpack and a baseball cap.

Joseph is 5’8 and weights 130 lbs. He has brown hair, green eyes and a visible scar under his left eye. He may be headed to Utah.

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 624-4482.