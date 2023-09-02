Two semi trucks collided on Friday, killing a Blackfoot man - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — A Blackfoot man is dead after two semi trucks collided on Interstate 84, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in Jerome County, east of Twin Falls, police said.

Both semi trucks were heading east on I-84, each pulling a single trailer. The driver of the first semi, a 49-year-old man from Oklahoma, slowed for traffic in the right lane, authorities said in the news release.

Another semi ran into the back of the first. The driver of the second semi truck, a 53-year-old Blackfoot man, died at the scene, police stated.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities said eastbound I-84 was blocked from milepost 165 to 194 for about four hours.