Seniors become pizza aficionados during local event - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The tantalizing aroma of fresh dough and bubbling cheese wafted through the air as the residents of the Homestead Assisted Living center gathered at Sam Stoddard’s pavilion to savor homemade brick oven pizzas.

Sam is a skilled baker and pizza aficionado, and enjoyed showcasing his talent by preparing a wide array of pizza creations. Traditional margaritas, savory meat lovers, and inventive veggie delights were just a few of the mouth watering options on the menu. Homemade sauces, farm-fresh toppings, and handpicked herbs out of his wife’s garden added a delightful twist to each slice, making the event a gourmet delight.

The Homestead residents reveled in the day’s festivities. They danced to the music playing, fished off the dock, basked in the sun, and shared stories and laughter as they waited for their pizzas to emerge from the oven, forging new connections and strengthening old bonds.

One resident expressed her joy saying, “The homemade pizzas were some of the best I have ever had, and the dancing was a blast to watch! These events make us feel like one big family.”

As the activity came to a close, the success of this homemade pizza and dance extravaganza has left Homestead residents eagerly looking forward to more events in the future.