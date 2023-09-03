Severe thunderstorm warning, flood advisory issued for several counties - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Jefferson, Bonneville, Madison and Bingham counties, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. These cities and towns have been placed under a flood advisory until just after 5 p.m., as well.

The thunderstorm, which is moving northeast, may have wind gusts up to 60 mph and half-dollar-sized hail, NWS said in the storm warning. Idaho Falls, Ririe Reservoir, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Ririe, Archer, Basalt and Heise are all expected to be affected by the storm.

Residents can expect hail damage to vehicles, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

“Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning,” NWS stated in the warning. “Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows.

Most of eastern Idaho is already under a flood watch, which will be in place until late Sunday evening.

The severe thunderstorm warning will end at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

For the latest weather forecasts, visit EastIdahoNews.com.