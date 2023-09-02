Flood watch issued for most of eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Eastern Idaho residents could be in store for a wet Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. The agency has issued a flood watch for Sunday afternoon that will affect areas from northern Utah to West Yellowstone.

“A slow-moving upper-level low system and an associated cold front will start moving through the area,” NWS said in the watch statement. Monsoon moisture is expected to add between 0.8 and 1.25 inches of rain to the mix.

Thunderstorms along the cold front boundary will bring the strongest rains, authorities said. They will move through eastern Idaho late Sunday afternoon.

The flood watch will reach late into Sunday night.

Storms are expected to linger through much of Monday. | National Weather Service

Rain is expected to continue into Monday, through the morning and into the early afternoon, according to NWS, “but rain rates do not look to be as high.”

Excessive runoff from the rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, NWS reminded residents.

Flash flooding is possible.

“Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued,” the NWS said.

For the latest weather forecasts, visit EastIdahoNews.com.