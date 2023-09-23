The Yoga Studio celebrates expansion into Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Prepare to get your ohm on at the grand opening of The Yoga Studio’s new location in Rexburg.

A grand opening event for the new studio will be held on Saturday, according to Laurel Colt Love, and Studio employee. Two morning classes will held in the morning, followed by an open house from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Several instructors will be on hand to answer questions and provide tours of the new space.

Owner Whitney Raybould founded the studio in September 2019 as a safe space for “any and every single person” to experience yoga. The ancient practice is “a physical and mental practice that removes the outside world in order to focus on what is within,” according to the company’s website.

Light refreshments will be served, and discounts and giveaways will ensure there’s something to satisfy everyone. The Rexburg studio is at 365 West Main. The Rigby location is at 426 Farnsworth Way, Suite 2 in Rigby.