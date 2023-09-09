There's still time to try the new Queso Tortato at the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair concludes with one final visit to a food vendor.

Tortatos is a longtime staple at the fair. Angela Johnson and her friend, Camille, are running it for the second year with their husbands.

“It’s been a fun learning experience for us,” she says.

Johnson cooked up their newest item for us to try, which is the Queso tortato. It’s thinly sliced fried potatoes with queso blanco cheese, cilantro and jalapenos on top. Watch it in the video above.

The menu also includes the classic tortato with no toppings and the garlic truffle tortato, which was an award winner in 2022. To drink, there’s fresh-squeezed limeade, soda and water.

Tortatos will be at the EISF until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Watch previous Feeding Frenzy videos here.