Three Idahoans killed in Gem County crash - East Idaho News

EMMETT — A two-vehicle collision claimed three lives Tuesday evening, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened on Idaho Highway 52 in Gem County, near Emmett.

Just before 10 p.m., a westbound Audi driven by a 22-year-old man from Meridian crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, ISP officials said in a news release. It collided with a Dodge pickup truck that was heading east.

The driver of the Audi and his passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Meridian, both died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old man from Emmett, also died in the crash. His passenger, a juvenile, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, authorities said.

Everyone involved was wearing seat belts, police said.

The highway was blocked for about six hours while the scene was cleared. ISP is continuing to investigate the incident.