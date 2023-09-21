Traffic backed up as emergency crews on scene of fatal crash on Highway 26 - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 26 Thursday afternoon that has backed up traffic. The crash is near Palisades Road.

Officials say it happened after 12 p.m. Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that there is one fatality.

“All lanes are blocked due to a crash, prepare to stop and drive with extreme caution,” Idaho 511 says online.

Pictures sent to EastIdahoNews.com show power lines across the road.

The Swan Valley Fire District posted on Facebook that their department is on the scene along with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and an Idaho Falls Fire Department ambulance.

Traffic will be blocked for an unknown amount of time.

It’s unclear what specifically happened in the crash.

As EastIdahoNews.com receives more information, we will update this article.