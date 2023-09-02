UPDATE: Head-on crash on Highway 33 claims 4 lives - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

DRIGGS — Four people were killed in a head-on collision in Teton County on Highway 33 Friday night, according to Idaho State Police.

According to an update from Idaho State Police, the crash occurred when a Tesla driving east on Highway 33 crossed the centerline.

The Tesla hit a Kenworth commercial vehicle head-on, officials said. The Kenworth was being driven by a 44-year-old Rexburg man. His condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Tesla and her three passengers all died at the scene.

The passengers included a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both of Kaysville, Utah. The final passenger was a juvenile.

Drivers and passengers were all wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY

TETONIA — Four people were killed in a wreck in Teton County on Highway 33 Friday night, according to Idaho State Police.

The head-on crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Tetonia, police said.

Officials are working with the Teton County Coroner to notify the victims’ next of kin, so no further information is available at this time.

Both lanes of US-33 were blocked for eight hours to give crews time to clear the scene.

Idaho State Police are investigating the incident. More details will be released when they are available.