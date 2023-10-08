Emergency crews responding to diesel fuel spill on northbound I-15 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is responding to a fuel spill near the 1200 block of Interstate 15, according to a Facebook post from the department. The spill is located roughly in the area passing Freeman Park.

Idaho Falls Fire Department responded at about 1:15 p.m., “after the driver of a semi-truck hauling diesel fuel called dispatch,” officials wrote in the post. “The individual stated that fuel had spilled and was leaking onto the roadway.”

Use caution in the area. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

The Idaho State Police, a fire engine, an ambulance and a battalion chief were all dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Officials are asking drivers to proceed with caution and watch for first responders when traveling in the area,

This is an evolving story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.