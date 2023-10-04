He played an Idaho bar in ’18. Now this singer will headline a massive outdoor show in ’24 - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — If you’re a Tyler Childers fan, you love the direction his arrow is pointing.

And if you live in Boise? You’ve watched the trajectory — firsthand.

After paying his dues on the live circuit, the country singer-songwriter will perform his first large-scale Treasure Valley concert next summer. Childers will bring his Mule Pull ‘24 tour to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Without question, it will be big.

Tickets become available to the general public for $59.50 to $165 starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, through fordidahocenter.com. There’s also a Verified Fan Presale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11; you can register now at Ticketmaster.

Not only will this be Childers’ first headlining show at the Boise market’s largest outdoor venue, he’ll bring opening act Shakey Graves — a past headliner at Outlaw Field in Boise.

If ticket sales in other markets are any indication, this Nampa appearance could sell out. Check Childers’ website. Tickets to a 10-city string of arena shows from San Diego to Baltimore next year already are history.

Speaking of history? Childers hasn’t played this market in years, but he’s definitely been to Boise before. He performed a free acoustic gig at the Record Exchange in 2018. That same night, he headlined a proper show at the small, second-floor Olympic music venue and bar in downtown Boise.

Later that year, he packed the 2,200-capacity Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City.

Childers, 32, was raised in Kentucky. He released his first album in 2011. Things started rolling after he released his second album, “Purgatory,” in 2017. Co-produced by Sturgill Simpson, it made noise on the Billboard charts and opened commercial doors.

In 2020, Childers was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance for the song “All Your’n.”

The New York Times published a feature in September observing that “his songs with roots in bluegrass, Southern rock and Appalachian tradition have pushed the boundaries of country music and even his own fan base, while cementing him as one of the most successful touring and streaming artists in his field — without the aid of radio.”