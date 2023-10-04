Here's what is going in next to the new Starbucks in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Gate City could be getting two new restaurants in the same city block where another Starbucks recently opened.

Jersey Mike’s and Cupbop, both franchises with locations in multiple states across the country, intend to join the coffee shop at 544 E. Benton Street.

“We’re coming to be part of the community and also bring a great sandwich to the community,” said Charlie Gerard, President of the Jersey Mike’s franchise in east Idaho.

While they both intend on opening locations, neither business has filed a permit with the city yet.

Jersey Mike’s is aiming to open during the first quarter of 2024. Cupbop is tentatively aiming to open “early next year,” said Melanie Grist, the Cupbop District Leader for the Treasure Valley

Pocatello’s newest Starbucks opened at the end of September and the two restaurants will set up shop in the other two suites of the same building.

Grist said customers who visit their newest location when it opens can expect “fast friendly service, delicious hot food and (a) clean environment.”

She explained that Cupbop is a “fast casual dining” restaurant where people can have rice, cabbage, noodles, meat and sauce.

“(It’s) very simple (and) straightforward,” Grist said. “You put it all in a bowl, you shake your bowl and you enjoy.”

Bowls at Cupbop are about $10 to $11 and they offer student meals to anyone in high school or college.

“It’s pretty affordable for the amount of food that you get. It’s quite a bit of food,” Grist said.

Gerard said he got into owning Jersey Mike’s locations because “it is a great product and once I realized that their values aligned with mine, it was really a no brainer.”

Gerard said that as a company, Jersey Mike’s gives back to communities that they join. Once they open, they give out 7,000 to 10,000 free sandwiches with a minimum $3 donation for a local charity or organization. Gerard said they haven’t yet chosen where to give the money when they open.

“They’ve proven to stick by their word and we’re very happy with what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Gerard said. “One as a business, but two as being part of each community.”

Jersey Mike’s is a sandwich shop that offers “fresh bread baked daily, fresh meat sliced right in front of you” including grilled Phillies and other hot sandwiches.

“Then the proof is really in the pudding. It’s just a great sandwich – what you would expect from someone who just specializes in sandwiches,” Gerard said.

Gerard wants people to know that his business is coming to Pocatello to join the community.

“We aren’t some outsiders coming in to take the money from Pocatello. We are Idaho folks that have roots in Idaho,” Gerard said. “So we’re excited and a lot of friends and folks I know in the area have been waiting for years now.”