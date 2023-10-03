Hunter shoots grizzly bear in self-defense near Henrys Lake - East Idaho News

HENRYS LAKE — An elk hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense while hunting near Henrys Lake Saturday night.

The man was moving through heavy timber northwest of the lake when a large adult female grizzly came out of the brush, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

“After yelling to warn his hunting partner of the bear’s presence, the bear charged directly towards him,” the release says. “The hunter was able to draw his sidearm and fire several times, killing the bear only a short distance away, before it was able to make contact. No human injuries have been reported.”

The hunter called the Citizens Against Poaching hotline to report the shooting and Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers responded to the area. An investigation determined the man acted in self-defense during the surprise encounter with the bear.

Grizzly bears are protected under state and federal law. Fish and Game reminds hunters and hikers to: