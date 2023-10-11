Idaho's 7th District will have two magistrate judge openings after Mallard announces she's stepping down - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Seventh Judicial District will soon have two magistrate judge openings after Judge Michelle Mallard announced she is resigning at the end of November.

Judge Steven Gardner previously announced he is retiring on Dec. 31.

The Magistrate Commission was originally scheduled to meet later this month to select Gardner’s replacement but due to Mallard’s announcement, the meeting has been postponed.

“With the second vacancy occurring, the Commission has decided to reschedule the October meeting date and hold combined interviews and selections for both Judge Gardner’s and Judge Mallard’s positions on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Bonneville County Elections Building conference room,” a news release from the Seventh Judicial District says.

The application deadline for Mallard’s position is Oct. 24.