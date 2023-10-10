Inauguration held for new BYU-Idaho president - East Idaho News

REXBURG – During a devotional at Brigham Young University-Idaho Tuesday, Alvin F. Meredith III was inaugurated as the university’s 18th president.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Ronald Rasband, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were in attendance to officially install Meredith in the position.

“I confer upon you all the rights, responsibilities, authority and prerogatives necessary to act as the university’s chief executive officer, institutional spokesman and overseer of its assets,” Christofferson said. “I charge you with the responsibility to be the university’s chief moral and spiritual officer, this being the most important and most demanding of all your duties as president of the university.”

Christofferson completed the inauguration by giving Meredith’s wife, Jennifer, a commemorative medallion to place around her husband’s neck.

Following a standing ovation from those at the BYU-Idaho Center, President Meredith expressed gratitude to serve in this capacity and his commitment to “preserving the timeless values and quest for discipleship that characterize BYU-Idaho.”

“This is a unique place and we must keep it that way,” Meredith said. “We must also press forward and upward with joyful optimism, coupled with a spirit of Divine discontent.”

“BYU-Idaho is a unique and sacred and set apart place with a prophetically inspired heritage. By remaining Christ-centered and prophetically directed, continuing to strengthen our teaching focus, preserving the spirit of Ricks and amplifying and extending our reach, we will preserve our birthright and continue on the steady, upward course the Lord established for this university. I pledge my deepest commitment to that effort,” Meredith added.

Also in attendance were General Authority Seventies and former BYU-I Presidents Kim Clark and Clark Gilbert, along with Meredith’s predecessor, Henry J. Eyring.

The church announced Meredith as the new university president earlier this year. He’s been serving in that capacity since Aug. 1.

Meredith, 52, was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago’s school of business. During his professional career, he worked for GE Capital, The Boston Consulting Group, and Asurion.

Meredith was president of the church’s Utah Salt Lake City South Mission for several years before being called to serve as a general authority seventy in April 2021. He will continue to serve in this capacity in conjunction with his new role as university president.

Meredith and his wife are the parents of six children.

Elder Christofferson concluded the inauguration by expressing confidence in Meredith’s ability to provide a unique contribution to the university and offered a few words of praise.

“I am a witness of the goodness of the man. I’ve known President Meredith since his teenage years,” Christofferson said. “Your new president naturally and reflexively seeks to add value in any assignment or undertaking. It’s a hallmark of his and I trust it will continue to be.”