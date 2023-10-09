Incumbent George VanderMeer running against Robert Loveland and Kris Oswald for Ammon city council seat - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is the third of four stories on candidates running for Ammon City Council in November 2023. Read the first article on candidates running for seat 3 here. Read the second article on candidates running for council seat 5 here.

AMMON — Three people are seeking a seat on the Ammon City Council.

Incumbent George VanderMeer is running against Robert Loveland and Kris Oswald for city council seat 4, which is a two-year term.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

VanderMeer: I have lived in Ammon with my wife Tina of and 3 children since 1999. I grew up in Jerome where I learned the value of hard work growing up in Jerome on a 300-cow dairy farm. I moved from the farm and began a career in the insurance industry working for Combined Insurance. I started as an agent and quickly moved up through the ranks to sales manager, territory manager, and district manager. In total I spent 11 years working for Combined Insurance. From there I moved to local agency In Idaho Falls for a few years to gain experience in commercial lines insurance and Risk Management prior to starting Enterprise Insurance Services which I owned for 20 years until we 2020 when we merged with the Archibald – Leavitt insurance. I continue to work as an account executive providing commercial insurance in Idaho and surrounding states. I am currently a member of Idaho Falls Elks club #1087 and served as Trustee for two of those years. Also, I am a member of Idaho Falls exchange club. I spent 10 years volunteering as member of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue serving as commander and Deputy Commander and then another 5 years as Bonneville County Sheriff’s Reserve deputy. I currently serve as board member on the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization which helps in growth planning for the entire county and councilor for City of Ammon since Jan. 2022.

Loveland: My wife and I have lived in Ammon for almost 40 years. The Loveland name has been a part of the Ammon community for the better part of 80 years. We were blessed to raise our three children here in this close-knit community. I earned my Bachelor of Science degree at Idaho State University and have worked at the INL for 37 years and have been in a supervisory role for 15 years. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, including four grandchildren, volunteering within my church, cooking, gardening, and staying up to date and informed on local events.

Oswald: Greetings to my fellow Ammon Neighbors. I’m Kris Oswald & a proud resident of Ammon since 1996. I’ve lived here for 27+ years! I grew up in Idaho Falls since the age of 5, attending Dora Erickson Elementary, Clair E. Gale Junior High & graduating from Idaho Falls High School. My husband Brad & I met at Ricks College, where we both Graduated. I applied & was accepted into a 6 month Study Abroad Program at the BYU Jerusalem Center. After marriage and years & years of school, Brad finished Dental School @Creighton University, we couldn’t wait to get back to Idaho! By chance, we ended up renting a home in Ammon (for 3 ½ years). We decided we liked Ammon so much we built a home & lived there for 12 ½ years & eventually found & bought our dream home & have been in it for the last 11 ½ wonderful years.

Some of my favorite things include: faith, family, friends & football – attending my kids & friends sporting events, pickleball, wake surfing, cross country skiing, thrifting, spending time outdoors & with my adorable grandkids.

Over the years I have spent countless hours in Volunteer work, in and out of the classroom at the 5 different schools in Ammon that my children have attended, and serving on many booster clubs, team dinners, school dances, fundraisers, judging senior projects, student council activities and more. I have also devoted & loved the time I’ve spent serving the youth of my Church.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

VanderMeer: My family is and always will be my proudest accomplishment. My wife and I have been married for 42+ years. We have one son and two daughters who all have amazing careers and we have nine grandchildren between them and are all doing well.

I am also proud of the many hours and years that I have served and trained as a volunteer for many non-profit groups and service to the community. I have donated upwards of 300 hours per year to Bonneville County Search and Rescue and Idaho EMS First Responder and Swiftwater Rescue Technician and Bonneville County Sheriff Reserves Deputy and have been awarded lifesaving award certificate from Sheriff Wilde for help in saving live while on rescue mission.

Loveland: My family is by far my proudest accomplishment. Beyond that, I am very proud to have completed my bachelor’s degree at ISU, while working full time and helping to raise my children. Through hard work, dedication, and good fortune, I have been successful in my career and been able to provider for my family’s needs. Having completed my schooling while juggling additional responsibilities has given me skills that I otherwise may not have developed.

Oswald: My proudest accomplishments are two-fold.

#1 Is undoubtedly my family. Over the past 32 years, my primary role has been nurturing and raising five wonderful children, along with gaining an incredible set of in-laws. Witnessing their growth into responsible adults, many becoming team captains in their sports, pianists in their choirs, leaders in their schools & on student council, at college and in their workplaces, and embarking on missions, marriage, or pursuing careers such as becoming a Doctor, fills me with immense pride. I’ve found fulfillment in being a mother of 5 and a grandmother of almost 10. This has shaped my perspective and instilled in me a profound commitment to help maintain a thriving, safe, and nurturing environment for all families in Ammon.

#2 As a team with my husband, we’ve achieved some of our major goals, from navigating dental school while parenting, to various job transitions before creating our own business, our dental practice, ‘Ammon Dental’ the 1st dental office in Ammon. This is a testament to our shared values, with our phenomenal patients at the core of our mission. Working alongside my husband & a tremendous team, in building something meaningful and beneficial has been an extraordinary experience.

While I take great pride in my family and our professional journey, this has collectively shaped who I am today, instilling in me a sense of purpose and dedication to making a positive impact in the future of Ammon.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

VanderMeer: I have always been interested in how city government operated. When a vacancy opened for councilor in the city of Ammon, I decided to get more involved and submit my resume to the mayor. Although I had never officially ran for public office, I believe that I could help and make a difference. I am proud that Mayor Coletti saw this in me as well when he offered me the council position and other council members agreed when they appointed me in 2022. Having a good work experience as well as prior business management experience is vital to operation of a city regardless of size. I have never been afraid of putting in the time it takes to accomplish personal or professional goals. I have and will continue to be willing to get involved in the issues that affect our community. We want Ammon continue to be a great place to live and raise families.

Loveland: I have lived in Ammon most of my life. My wife and I raised our children in this community. I have decided that it is time to give back to the community that has given so much to me and my family. I have a desire to serve the community and ensure that Ammon continues to be a great place to live for generations to come.

Oswald: I am seeking political office within our beautiful community because I believe in the power of proactive leadership and the potential to bring positive change. Ammon has been my home for almost 3 decades, and I am deeply invested in its future.

My political platform is built on three pillars:

#1 Community Empowerment: My top priority is to empower our community. This involves enhancing communication channels between residents and city leaders, ensuring that every voice is heard and valued. Through Transparent decision-making and community engagement, we can shape policies that benefit us all.

#2 Education and Infrastructure: I am deeply committed to ensuring that our city has the necessary infrastructure in place to support education and schools before we allow developers to encroach upon our land. This means constructing schools, ensuring proper water & sewer systems, and maintaining adequate roadways. We must prioritize the foundation of our community, which includes our children’s education and the infrastructure that sustains that.

#3 Quality of Life: Ammon is not just a place to live; it’s a place to thrive. I am dedicated to preserving our city’s charm while also advocating for investments in infrastructure, parks, and public safety. Maintaining our quality of life means safeguarding our community’s character while making Ammon an exceptional place for families to live.

Together, we can build a brighter future for Ammon, prioritizing our residents’ well-being and long-term outcome.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

VanderMeer: Growth is the biggest challenge to the city. In addition to seeing our own families grow and hopefully stay in the area we have seen an influx of people coming from other states to live in our great city. We must put plans into action to keep up with growth by investing in our infrastructure and grow responsibly. We are currently dealing with road repair issues and upgrades to several bridges that we will be replacing in 2023/2024. There will be some short-term pain but long-term gain when it comes to traffic flow. We also must increase sewer capacity to handle future growth. Currently we are working on this and the increased capacity for more homes and businesses will be available soon. In addition, we want good schools and nice parks for our families to enjoy throughout the city. We need pathways for our children and residents to visit these parks in a safe manner. Some of these have already been constructed on our neighborhoods. I would work to add additional walking and bike lanes

Loveland: One of the greatest challenges facing Ammon is the growth of our community at such an accelerated rate.

Growth is inevitable but I believe growth needs to be controlled so as not to overrun the city provided services and infrastructure. Through careful planning, fiscal responsibility, and with timely implementation of projects we will be able to ensure the city’s infrastructure will be able to keep up with the growth while still maintaining the integrity of our wonderful community’s atmosphere.

Oswald: The most pressing challenges facing our community today revolve around the rapid and excessive growth we’re experiencing. This has become a significant concern.

To address these challenges, my plan is two-fold:

#1 Thoughtful and Controlled Growth: It’s crucial to find a balance between welcoming growth and preserving our community’s quality of life. I will advocate for a more rigorous planning and zoning process that ensures developers commit to helping our community rather than merely seeking profit. This means setting higher standards for infrastructure, including schools, sewers, and roads, before giving the green light to new developments. We must prioritize the long-term well-being of our residents over short-term gains.

#2 Efficient Infrastructure and Traffic Management: To alleviate the road congestion caused by growth, I will work to improve our city’s infrastructure. This includes investing in road expansions and maintenance, & optimizing traffic flow. My goal is to help make it easier for families to navigate their time to work, and ensure children get to school & their activities promptly and safely.

It’s essential that we take a proactive approach to growth management, and I am committed to helping achieve these goals for the benefit of all in our community.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituants?

VanderMeer: Communication – “Exchanging of information or news”. I won’t ask which pollical party you belong to as those decisions are up to the individual. As a council member, I would respond with an open mind to the needs and complaints of residents of Ammon. I am available in person or willing to hear discussion while in council meeting setting. I would also by phone call or email if requested. I believe as an elected official I should be accessible for anyone who would like to visit, keeping in line with permissible discussion items. As a council member we would review of annual budget for the city, review and pass ordinances; regulate land use through zoning laws; be involved in establishing long-term and short-term objectives; and proudly represent the city of Ammon.

Loveland: Listening is key. As a member of the City Council, I will have an open-door policy so the citizens of the community will be able to contact me to discuss their concerns and ideas. Rather than listening to find ways to persuade someone of my opinion, I will listen to understand their perspective and gain insight into how different ideas and views can be melded together to create the best possible outcomes.

Oswald: Representing the diverse views of my constituents, regardless of their political point of view, is a fundamental commitment I will hold.

To achieve this, I will maintain an open-door policy, welcoming constituents with differing views to share their concerns and ideas. Regular city council meetings will provide a platform for direct interaction. Additionally, I will establish a dedicated email address for constituents to reach out easily.

I will attentively hear the concerns and priorities of all constituents, striving to understand their perspectives fully.

When making decisions, I will consider the broad spectrum of views within our community. I’ll work to find common ground and seek compromise where possible, ensuring that our policies reflect the collective interests of our residents.

I am committed to providing constituents with transparent and detailed information about the decisions being made on their behalf. This includes sharing the reasoning behind my votes and advocating for transparency within the city council members.

Our community is enriched by its diversity, and I am determined to be a council member who listens, learns, and acts in the best interests of all Ammon residents.

What areas in your community need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

VanderMeer: City Pool – Our Ammon city pool is 62 years old and in desperate need of replacement. We can keep putting a band aid on it, but the right answer is replacing the pool with state-of-the-art construction that will hopefully last for another 50 years. As a council member, we are looking into the replacement option and for ways to pay for it. If we can find a way to enclose this pool, it will last longer and give our residents an option for year-round use. We are looking to grant options as the cost could be $3-5 Million. And of course, and donations are tax deductible.

Loveland: With the increasing growth in Ammon and the surrounding area our road system has become very congested and time-consuming to navigate. Widening the major thoroughfares will help ease some of that congestion on the main roads. I will prioritize not only the improvement of the road system within Ammon but also work on finding solutions for a more efficient flow of traffic.

Oswald: In our community, there are several areas that require immediate improvement:

W. Water, I. Infrastructure, S. Safety, and E. Education.

As part of the W.I.S.E. growth initiative, a group of local community members, who have been meeting together for the last 1 ½ years, highlighted the pressing need to address these improvements before any future development is put in place. Many of us have attended & spoke at numerous Planning & Zoning meetings, along with City Council meetings.

To address these needs, I am fully committed to taking the following actions:

I will advocate for increased investment in infrastructure, prioritizing road repairs and expansions. This includes addressing potholes promptly and ensuring our roads are wide enough to accommodate our growing community’s needs.

I will work to implement a sustainable growth strategy. This involves carefully evaluating the impact of new developments on our water resources, sewer systems, and education facilities. I will be a strong advocate for ensuring that these essential elements are in place before allowing further growth.

I will stand up to developers who prioritize profit over our community’s well being. I will advocate for responsible and thoughtful development that aligns with the needs and values of our residents.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

VanderMeer: The Street Department could use additional funding. Some of our roads are falling apart need to be completely replaced where others could use a good chip seal. We would also look for any available grants or government programs that would lend funding to these updates.

Parks Department would benefit from additional funding, we could add a few more trees, build some shelters, repair other shelters as needed and replace some benches. All these actions do require manpower. With increasing of the budget, we should be able to employ more summer help to keep our parks beautiful.

Loveland: I believe in a balanced budget approach. I would prioritize allocating funds based on the most pressing needs of the community. It is important to conduct a budget analysis and by receiving community input it can then be determined where additional funds may be allocated to best serve the community.

Oswald: In our city budget, one area that undoubtedly requires more funding is our streets, as I’ve already pointed out. Accessible and well-maintained streets are essential for the daily lives of our residents, ensuring efficient transportation and safety. Investing in road improvements and maintenance is crucial to address the issues of overgrowth, traffic congestion and road quality that affect our community’s daily routines.

Regarding potential areas for cuts in the budget, it’s essential to conduct a thorough review and analysis to identify areas of inefficiency or redundancy. This process should be carried out with input from all city employees & officials. By examining the budget, we can determine where reductions or reallocations may be possible without compromising essential services or infrastructure projects.

My approach to budget management will be through transparency and fiscal responsibility. I will work to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can city officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

VanderMeer: Local media is appreciated and should be well informed. The council meetings are open to the public in person and available on Zoom for viewing from the comfort of your own home. Not everyone wants to sit in a city council meeting 3 times a month for 2 or-3 or 4 hours at time to see what is going on in the council chambers. Luckily, we have great reporters that can paraphrase the meetings and offer to public in various publications.

Loveland: Being a strong conservative, I passionately support the constitution. The first amendment guarantees freedom of the press. The media is a critical part of our form of government and the fair and accurate reporting of events and news is vital to ensure the community is well informed. I’m in full support of having reporters attend the city council meetings and sharing the information provided at the meetings with the public. My hope is that the media can be a trusted source of non-biased information for citizens and provide a fact-based window into government proceedings.

Oswald: Certainly, working with local media can help to emphasize transparency. This is essential, especially in light of concerns about our current overgrowth problems. Transparency will be a cornerstone of my approach with the media, as a city council member.

I am committed to ensuring that all city council meetings are easily accessible to residents & media. I would like to see all meeting schedules, agendas, and minutes available online and in local publications. I believe that residents have the right to know what is happening in their community, and I will work to make sure that information is easily accessible.

True transparency extends beyond just sharing information. It involves actively engaging with the community. I will seek input from residents before major decisions are made, ensuring that your voices are heard and valued. Decisions that affect our community should never be made behind closed doors.

Communication should be open and two-way. I will establish clear and accessible lines of communication with residents and local media to address concerns, answer questions, provide updates & be available to address your inquiries and concerns promptly.

I firmly believe that elected officials should be held accountable for their actions. I will advocate for strong ethical standards and a commitment to transparency within the council. It’s essential that decisions are made in the best interest of our community.

My dedication to transparency is driven by a deep respect for our community and a commitment to ensuring that you can trust your local leaders.