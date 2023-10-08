Three candidates running against each other for a city council seat 3 in Ammon - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is the first of four stories on candidates running for Ammon City Council in November 2023.

AMMON — Three people are running agains each other for a seat in the Ammon City Council.

Candidates Debra W. Clapp, Jeff Fullmer, and Sid R. Hamberlin are running against each other for council seat 3.

Councilman Rex Thompson is not running for re-election.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Clapp: I am a sixth generation Idahoan. I am the oldest of six kids. I am the mother of 5 children. I am a graduate of cosmetology school and worked for more than ten years in that profession. I served for over 35 years in the Boy Scouts of America program. I also served in the Girl Scouts program for 7 years.

I have volunteered many times for our Ammon community beautification projects including planting trees and building benches at McCowin Park, Peterson Park, Lions Park & Orland Bailey Park. I worked to get a grant to build a playground at Lions Park. I worked with other community members to have the city adopt and implement the automated garbage pickup service. Recently, I have served for three years on the Ammon Planning and Zoning Committee.

Fullmer: I’m an “Idaho farm boy” with a background spanning IT, software, project management, accounting/finance, and real estate. My Bachelor of Science degree in Communication and Rhetorical Studies has honed my expertise in public forums, group dynamics, and communication structures. However, my true passion is serving our community.

My commitment to community service runs deep. Over the past 17 years in the

Tiebreaker neighborhood of Ammon, I’ve volunteered with organizations like the Boy Scouts and have served on various organizational boards. As a father of four, my family and faith are central to my life, and I’m dedicated to mentoring local teenagers and guiding them toward personal growth.

Beyond community engagement, I’m an avid ultramarathon trail runner. My

involvement in organizing, competing in, and volunteering at dozens of events has instilled in me the values of perseverance and community spirit.

In 2008, I co-founded the Idaho Falls Young Professionals Network, and in 2015, I established the Idaho Falls Trail Runners, uniting over 2,000 regional members since its inception. Since 2017, I’ve played a key role in race-directing the Palisades Ultra Trail Series, attracting runners from all over the world to Idaho.

Since 2020, I’ve served on the Idaho Trail and Ultra Series board, promoting running and tourism in Idaho. This year I took part in organizing and currently sit on the board of the Snake River Trail Alliance non-profit. Other non-profit volunteer work includes assisting with local non-profits like Camp Hayden and Idaho Ag-Fest.

Hamberlin: I have lived in the area my whole life and come from a family of 7. I have been married to my wife Sheri for 39 years and we have been blessed with 4 children and 6 grandchildren.

I started out working for the Bank of Commerce, where I learned finance and was also was a member of the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. I worked for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for over 27 years, 17 of those years as the jail administrator. I was one of the first certified jail managers in the state of Idaho and served on the American Jail Association National Board as the Sergeant at Arms. I also helped start the inmate labor program for Bonneville County where we helped rebuild Tautphaus Park Zoo and the Colonial Arts Theater, as well as working with the County Commissioners’ on numerous budget items, one of the biggest being the building of the current Jail.

After retiring from Bonneville County, I worked for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office transporting for Immigration. I have volunteered and served in my church throughout my life, and feel my greatest service is to my family, friends and neighbors.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Clapp: My proudest accomplishment would be my family. I am proud to be the mother of people who desire to also uplift their communities, be good citizens and get involved in improving the areas they live in.

Fullmer: My proudest accomplishment lies in my ability to foster unity and create vibrant communities among diverse individuals with shared goals. I’ve collaborated with fellow organizers and board members throughout my public life to orchestrate activities that bring people together, forging a strong sense of community.

One notable outcome of this passion is creating and growing a thriving trail running community. By working alongside others, we’ve facilitated events in mountainous terrains, challenging runners to conquer distances exceeding 100 miles. These activities have had a profound impact, transforming lives, strengthening family bonds, and nurturing countless friendships. What started as a simple passion project has blossomed into a local, regional, and even national community, built upon inclusivity and common objectives.

What truly makes me proud is witnessing the men and women within this

community stepping up to further its growth. It’s a testament to the collective spirit and commitment to our shared goals.

As an Idaho native who grew up in the close-knit town of Mackay, the concept of “community” has been ingrained in me from a young age. It served as the heart and soul of my childhood, and I’ve carried that sense of unity with me throughout my life, striving to create harmonious communities wherever I’ve lived. It’s a source of deep pride and fulfillment to see these communities thrive and flourish, uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds toward a common purpose.

Hamberlin: Being a husband, father and grandfather – helping teach my kids the importance of hard work and teaching my grandkids, along with my wife’s help how to have fun fishing, camping, golfing and being kind to others.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Clapp: I am seeking a political office in the City of Ammon because I see how development is impacting our infrastructure, schools, roads and bridges and community morale overall. I would like to have a positive impact on creating responsible relationships with developers that enhance and improve the lives of Ammon residents. My political platform would be centered on responsible city growth.

Fullmer: I’m seeking political office within our community because I believe in the power of community and its ability to create positive change. When my family and I moved to the Tiebreaker neighborhood nearly 17 years ago, I longed for the close-knit community I experienced in my youth in Mackay, Idaho. While Ammon was initially different, I’ve witnessed a shift in recent years towards a more communal spirit, and

I’m eager to contribute to this transformation.

The encouragement I’ve received, including the endorsement of retiring City

Councilman Rex Thompson of seat #3, has inspired me to step forward. Living in the most densely populated square mile of Ammon has provided me with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities our community faces. I realized my voice is vital to not only my neighborhood but all of Ammon.

With the unwavering support of my family, friends, and neighbors, I’m running for city council with a primary focus on being a dedicated voice for the people.

My political platform is centered on nurturing our sense of community, actively listening to the concerns of our citizens, and ensuring that they are well informed about the decisions that impact their lives. I believe that by fostering a stronger community bond and promoting transparency in local governance, we can create a better future for Ammon.

Hamberlin: I want to try and make a difference in the Ammon Community, which I have lived in for the past 17 years and where I have loved raising my family. I want to hold those in leadership positions accountable for their decisions on behalf of the residents and businesses in our city. I have no agenda but to serve the best interests of those who live in our community.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Clapp: The greatest challenge facing people in our community is rampant growth without responsible systems in place to ensure the quality of life in our city. I would like to hold developers accountable for also addressing concerns about the impact of their growth. Specifically, I would like to implement systems that would keep our roads and bridges safe and up to date with the increased traffic, ensure that parks and green spaces are incorporated into city and neighborhood planning, guarantee that the infrastructure is considered when new developments are approved and maintain a focus on the impact that new developments have on our schools.

Fullmer: The primary challenge in our community, as determined through discussions with residents, city administrators, and elected officials, is related to concerns about growth and development. However, it’s important to note that the biggest issue isn’t

the growth itself but rather the perceived concerns surrounding it.

A significant challenge lies in the lack of clarity and understanding, leading to confusion among our residents. To address this, I aim to bridge the gap between local government and the public, aligning expectations and representing perceptions accurately in both directions. Clear communication and mutual understanding are paramount.

While the city has made progress, there’s room for improvement. My plan, already in motion, involves simplifying and disseminating information to the public, explaining not just what is happening but why. Understanding the “why” is crucial to overcoming community concerns. Once we’ve tackled the “why”, we can collaborate on community-driven solutions.

Conversations with department heads and elected officials at the City of Ammon have revealed considerable alignment with citizen concerns, even if this alignment isn’t always apparent to everyone.

I’ve initiated efforts to manage expectations and improve communication, and I’m committed to expanding these efforts if elected to Seat #3 on the city council. By promoting transparency and enhancing understanding, we can address growth and development challenges effectively, working toward a brighter future for ourcommunity.

Hamberlin: Some of the challenges we are facing right now are the over-expansion of building, sewer and water issues. These issues lead to overpopulated schools, traffic and safety problems for our residents, lack of infrastructure and the need for more schools and law enforcement.

My plan would be to meet with all local city and law officials involved along with respecting the public’s input, to help find the solutions that best serve the needs of the majority and not just the “wants” of a few.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Clapp: I will be a responsible counsel person by listening to constituents, being open to differing views and findingcompromises that will help our community. I do have ideas of how to positively influence our community growth and am also open to hearing all views.

Fullmer: I’ve already put in place three effective methods to represent the diverse views of my constituents and maintain direct communication with them.

Firstly, I’ve established a social media platform, found on Facebook at

@Jeff4Ammon, where I can engage directly with community members in various

Ammon online groups. This platform allows for real-time feedback, sharing of

community updates, and relaying city council notes. It has already facilitated discussions on important issues and enables the community to receive and share information instantly. This initiative began several months ago through my personal page, well before my decision to run for city council, to inform, research, and update our neighborhood on significant planning and zoning matters.

Secondly, I’ve introduced an anonymous survey on my Facebook page that covers three key improvement categories. This approach aims to gather diverse perspectives and feedback from the community.

Lastly, I’ve implemented “Walk & Talk Wednesdays,” a unique approach that

combines traditional political discussions with my passion for the outdoors,

exercise, and family activities. During these sessions, we meet at local parks, where I provide a brief overview, engage in a short general Q&A, and then embark on a walk around the park. This setting encourages constituents and their families to join, allowing for one-on-one or small-group discussions. The goal is to gather valuable information and report back as necessary.

These methods underscore my commitment to maintaining open lines of

communication, regardless of differing political views and ensuring that the voices of all constituents are heard and represented effectively in our community.

Hamberlin: I will get involved in community forums, meetings and events. Being respectful of others’ views in a civil manner, and listening to both sides of an issue with an open mind before making decisions that have a lasting impact on everyone.

What areas in your community need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Clapp: The roads and bridges in our community need immediate improvement. During my service on the planning and zoning committee, I worked to advance the repairs that will impact safe travel for our community members. Those repairs will go into effect by spring 2024.

Fullmer: Immediate improvement is needed in communication within our community.

Additionally, we require a structured approach to determine our priorities and achieve our best. To address these needs, I propose a framework based on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs model, which provides a clear path to enhance our city.

I’ve broken this framework into three essential categories:

Infrastructure: This forms the foundation and includes critical elements like our roads, water supply, sewer systems, and other fundamental requirements for survival.

This forms the foundation and includes critical elements like our roads, water supply, sewer systems, and other fundamental requirements for survival. Facilities: The second level encompasses our schools, businesses, parks, pool, and recreational facilities. Essential for the well-being and growth of our community.

The second level encompasses our schools, businesses, parks, pool, and recreational facilities. Essential for the well-being and growth of our community. Community: At the top level, we find “Community,” where we can achieve full self-actualization. This includes nurturing our community identity, fostering loyalty, and taking pride in our shared culture and diversity through unifying activities.

Here’s my plan to implement solutions:

Open Dialogue: I will foster open and transparent communication channels

between local government and our citizens. Regular updates and a

responsive online presence will facilitate this.

I will foster open and transparent communication channels between local government and our citizens. Regular updates and a responsive online presence will facilitate this. Community Engagement: Encouraging community involvement in decision-

making processes and seeking input on critical issues ensures that residents have a say in shaping their future.

Encouraging community involvement in decision- making processes and seeking input on critical issues ensures that residents have a say in shaping their future. Education: Providing resources and information in an easily accessible

format helps residents understand the reasons behind various decisions and

actions taken by the city.

Providing resources and information in an easily accessible format helps residents understand the reasons behind various decisions and actions taken by the city. Listening: Regular “Walk & Talk Wednesdays” will continue to provide opportunities for direct interaction, allowing me to hear the concerns and aspirations of our community members firsthand.

Hamberlin: The number of building permits being issued and not being adhered to. To meet with the planning and zoning committee and those with responsibility in making sure all commitments and codes are being followed.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Clapp: We have several areas in the city budget that need more funding including roads and bridges.

Fullmer: I’ve met with several city department heads and reviewed our city budget to identify funding priorities. The key areas that are either a large portion of the budget or require increased funding are roads, the police contract, and our parks.

Roads: Our top priority is improving our roads, which need a significant budget increase. I propose increasing developer contributions even further to ensure they cover the impact of their projects on our infrastructure. Other solutions will need to be explored as the road budget is not funded by property taxes but from stagnant state-funded revenues.

Our top priority is improving our roads, which need a significant budget increase. I propose increasing developer contributions even further to ensure they cover the impact of their projects on our infrastructure. Other solutions will need to be explored as the road budget is not funded by property taxes but from stagnant state-funded revenues. Policing: Our police contract and relationship with the Sheriff’s Department is vital to our safety and well-being. Maintaining a mutually beneficial contract is critical for our community.

Our police contract and relationship with the Sheriff’s Department is vital to our safety and well-being. Maintaining a mutually beneficial contract is critical for our community. Parks: Adequate funding for parks is necessary for community well-being and recreation. I suggest continuing efforts to boost developer contributions to support park development and maintenance.

Rather than making budget cuts, our focus should be on increasing funding sources.

We can achieve this through:

Efficiency Improvements: Identifying ways to make city operations more efficient, like how contracting maintenance tasks has reduced costs and labor challenges.

Identifying ways to make city operations more efficient, like how contracting maintenance tasks has reduced costs and labor challenges. Unifying Measures: Exploring options such as a road district or even a police district and other unifying measures can reduce costs and boost available budget resources.

Prioritizing these funding needs and exploring innovative solutions will allow us to enhance our city services and infrastructure without resorting to budget cuts, ensuring our community continues to thrive.

Hamberlin: I have not been involved in the city budget to know exactly where the needs are the greatest, but I would like to see more funding in the maintenance of streets, sidewalks and other public places being clean, safe and beautiful.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can city officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Clapp: The role of local media in our community is to report unbiased news and events and focus equal attention on the positive outcomes in Ammon. City officials can work to have a better relationship with the media by inviting them to city council and planning and zoning meetings so they can report accurate, and up-to-dateinformation.

Fullmer: Local media plays a vital role in our community by serving as a bridge of

communication between city officials and the public. It helps inform residents about important issues, government activities, and community events, fostering transparency and accountability. Not everyone can attend every public city meeting.

At the most recent Ammon City Council meeting, I sat behind the new Post Register reporter assigned to cover our city. He introduced himself to some of those on the council and it was encouraging to see.

To build a better relationship with the media, city officials can take several steps:

Accessibility: City officials should be accessible to the media, responding

promptly to inquiries and providing accurate information. Regular press

briefings and updates can help keep journalists informed and engaged.

City officials should be accessible to the media, responding promptly to inquiries and providing accurate information. Regular press briefings and updates can help keep journalists informed and engaged. Transparency: Transparency should be a cornerstone of the relationship.

City officials should be open about government operations, decisions, and

challenges, providing the media with the necessary information to report

accurately.

Transparency should be a cornerstone of the relationship. City officials should be open about government operations, decisions, and challenges, providing the media with the necessary information to report accurately. Collaboration: Collaborative efforts between city officials and the media can

enhance communication. Regular meetings or forums can facilitate

discussions, address concerns, and build mutual understanding.

Collaborative efforts between city officials and the media can enhance communication. Regular meetings or forums can facilitate discussions, address concerns, and build mutual understanding. Education: Providing media training and resources to city officials can help

them communicate effectively with journalists, ensuring clear and concise

messaging.

Providing media training and resources to city officials can help them communicate effectively with journalists, ensuring clear and concise messaging. Respect: Respecting the role of the media in our democracy is essential. City

officials should acknowledge the importance of an independent and informed

press and avoid undermining its credibility.

Hamberlin: The role of local media is to keep the constituents informed of not only the problems but the accomplishments in their community, in a non-bias truthful manner.

City Officials should be open and honest with the media, even if it’s on a difficult issue so that the facts can be presented properly to the public. I feel it’s important to have a good working relationship, where both should be transparent for the good of the community.