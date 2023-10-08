Incumbent Heidi Boyle running against Nolan Wheeler for city council seat in Ammon - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is the second of four stories on candidates running for Ammon City Council in November 2023.

AMMON — Two locals are seeking a seat on the Ammon City Council — one is an incumbent, and the other is a newcomer.

Incumbent Heidi Boyle and Nolan J. Wheeler are running against each other for council seat 5.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Boyle: I’m Heidi Boyle, a proud resident of Ammon for nearly 16 years. My husband, Nate, and I are parents to four wonderful children, all who have actively engaged in educational and extracurricular activities within our city. We both serve as healthcare providers, with me working as an Occupational Therapist at Promontory Point Rehabilitation Center in Ammon. Education is a significant part of my life, holding a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University and a Master of Occupational Therapy degree from Samuel Merritt University.

My journey with the City of Ammon began when I volunteered as a founding member of Ammon Arts. It was a privilege to serve on this committee and help create new traditions and events that celebrate the arts in Ammon. I had the opportunity of assisting city staff with the Ammon Artisan Market, Ammon Pumpkin Walk, and the Ammon Christmas Light Parade. I witnessed first hand the power of volunteerism and know that we live in a great place because so many in our community are willing to serve each other. Last December, I applied to fill the vacant city council seat left by State Representative Josh Wheeler. I was certain that I wanted to once again dedicate myself to serving our city. I was honored when Mayor Sean Coletti appointed me to my first public office. I have been actively serving as Ammon City Council member (Seat #5) since January 2023. This marks my first election, and I’m thrilled to be part of it!

Wheeler: I was born and raised in Ammon. I enjoyed the time I spent at Hillview and, Ammon Elementary, Sandcreek Middle School, and graduating from Hillcrest High School. After high school I wanted to serve my country. I joined the US Navy where I completed three Aircraft Carrier Deployments, serving during the Operation Iraq Freedom and Enduring Freedom conflict. After 10 years I was honorably discharged. After the military, I decided to earn my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice homeland security through ECPI university in Virginia Beach, VA. After 15 years of living on the east coast my wife, Meagan, and I decided it was time to move back to be closer to our families who live in the Idaho Falls and Ammon areas. 4 years ago, we moved to Ammon with our two boys Preston and Conner. Our youngest son Dillon was born July of this year. I currently am working for BBSI as a Risk and Safety Consultant. At BBSI we not only support businesses but we strive to enrich our community by supporting our schools, chambers of commerce, and non-profits, both financially and through volunteering. Recently BBSI supported the community by allowing me to be involved in volunteer work. In August of this year, I was one of the volunteers on a team that helped build a home with the great people of Habitat for Humanity the other time is I presented safety training to students at the Career Technical Education Center in Idaho Falls.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Wheeler: My proudest accomplishments are marring my wonderful wife and the three boys we have together; the time I spent serving in the US Navy; and earning my bachelor’s degree. I am also now enrolled into Columbia Southern University to start working towards my master’s degree in occupational health and safety.

Boyle: My proudest accomplishment in life undoubtedly centers around my marriage and family. These relationships have been a source of immense joy and fulfillment for me. Professionally, my proudest accomplishment is watching my patients regain their quality of life after an illness, surgery, or accident. As a volunteer, my most significant achievement lies in establishing the Rimrock Drama Club, enabling hundreds of elementary school students to partake in top-notch theatrical productions for the past decade.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Boyle: The initial experience of testifying as a citizen during an Ammon City Council meeting was quite daunting for me, but I was determined to have my voice heard. During that meeting, a council member remarked that our concern stemmed from this issue occurring “in our own backyard.” Naturally, we cared deeply, as Ammon is the collective backyard of us all. Reflecting on that moment, I resolved that if I ever had the opportunity to be in a similar position, I would never want anyone to experience the apprehension I felt that night. Now that I hold a seat at the council table, my foremost commitment is to ensure that every person who enters those council chambers feels not only heard but also validated in their concerns and opinions.

I am running for office because I firmly believe in the role of a City Council member as the guardian of our citizens’ interests—a true “watchman on the tower.” It is my duty to protect our community’s well being and foster a productive and safe environment. Collaboration is the cornerstone of progress, and I am committed to working closely with our residents, local businesses, and dedicated city staff. Together, we can achieve far more than we ever could alone. I’m running because I want to hear your new ideas and solutions. Our community is diverse and creative, and I’m here to represent all of Ammon and work on policies that make our city better. I am your neighbor, your voice. That’s why I’m running for City Council.

Wheeler: I have always considered the city of Ammon to be my home, no matter where my travels have taken me. I have seen a lot of growth and improvements in this great city, and I would like to be a part of its future improvements.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Wheeler: While visiting with citizens in Ammon, we agree that there is an ongoing concern for the infrastructure and proper management of our resources. I will continue to have on-going communication with the citizens of Ammon and keep in touch with the surrounding community.

Boyle: The most pressing challenges confronting our community are marked by unprecedented growth and development alongside a critical lack of infrastructure. I’ve witnessed this region transform from a quiet area into a bustling city, where simple four-way stops have evolved into intersections with traffic lights or roundabouts. Farmlands have given way to residential neighborhoods, and new schools have risen in response to our expanding population. While these changes initially occurred gradually, the pace has accelerated in recent years, unmistakably altering the character of our city. The future of our city is being shaped and in the words of Aaron Burr, I want to be in the room where it happens.

The Ammon Comprehensive Plan states:

“An important purpose of the Ammon Comprehensive Plan is to empower the citizens of Ammon through their elected officials to manage the changes that will happen in the City, rather than allowing the future of the City and its communities and neighborhoods to be dictated by change that is left uncontrolled. The citizens of Ammon who participated in Comprehensive Plan public input meetings overwhelmingly value the small-town atmosphere provided by their neighborhoods and communities. Much of that small-town feel comes from the predominant farms, ranches, and unimproved land that surrounds Ammon and nearby cities, and from the clean and quiet neighborhoods that are still closely connected to the town’s agricultural roots. The citizens that participated in these meetings value their parks and open spaces”.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Wheeler: I want to have an open dialog and to be available to answer questions and receive input from the citizens. This can be done by using the email that is available through the city once elected.

Boyle: A few years back, my involvement with the Planning and Zoning process began when a proposed road did not materialize in my neighborhood. This experience forged relationships with city staff and transformed me into an advocate for my neighbors. I utilized social media and distributed informative flyers to ensure our community remained well informed about upcoming meetings and zoning adjustments, maintaining a politically neutral stance to encourage independent opinions. Above all, this journey taught me the significance of compromise—an invaluable aspect of politics. It illuminated the truth that for our city to thrive, collaboration is paramount, and we must work together.

I believe in serving with an open mind and a listening ear. My commitment is to maintain open and accessible communication with constituents through multiple channels. Social media platforms will be a key source for regular updates and engagement, reaching a broader audience. Additionally, I will actively seek direct input from neighbors through face-to-face interactions, fostering unity and trust within our community. My goal is to blend the reach of social media with personal meetings to ensure responsiveness and address the diverse needs and opinions of my constituents effectively.

What areas in your community need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Boyle: We must prioritize WISE growth in Ammon, which stands for Water, Infrastructure, Safety, and Education. I’ll ensure that these aspects are carefully considered with each new development to ensure responsible growth that covers its own costs. Additionally, I’ll work on enhancing communication between the City of Ammon, Bonneville County, and Bonneville Joint School District #93. Improved communication, particularly regarding growth and development, can save both time and money. Furthermore, I’ll continue to be an advocate for community events in Ammon. Celebrating our vibrant community life and enjoying our parks through community events is essential for our residents. Let’s cherish the great life we have here in Ammon!

Wheeler: With Ammon growing so much and so quickly, an immediate improvement that should be with the council members is the ongoing traffic concerns and how to keep up with the growth.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Wheeler: After reviewing the budget, I would like to have it more transparent. I would like to see how each department allocate its funds.

Boyle: Two key areas in our Ammon city budget that need increased funding are the Parks & Recreation Department and the Street Department. Investing in parks and recreational facilities enhances the quality of life for our residents. Additional funding will improve maintenance, expand green spaces, and provide more recreational programs for community engagement and well-being. Allocating more funds to street maintenance and infrastructure improvements will lead to safer roads and long-term cost savings. It takes a lot of money to fill those potholes and to plow our roads!

Possible budget changes for the City of Ammon may involve cutting non-essential programs and carefully reviewing contracts to save money. We work hard to balance our budget by considering community needs, listening to residents, and making cuts that won’t hurt essential services. Our dedicated city staff does an excellent job of managing our finances, always looking for ways to save. Local businesses play a crucial role in supporting our programs, and we appreciate their contributions. I can honestly say that in Ammon, we are committed to responsible budgeting and financial stewardship.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can city officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Boyle: Local media serves as a vital bridge in our Ammon community, offering crucial functions as an information hub, accountability enforcer, and connection point between city officials and residents. Its responsibilities encompass reporting on local events, government actions, and community matters, granting residents a platform to voice concerns, share stories, and engage in meaningful discussions. Local media encourages civic participation by covering elections, debates, and community events, promoting an informed and engaged citizenry. Furthermore, it holds city officials accountable by investigating and reporting on government activities, ensuring transparency, and shedding light on pressing issues.

To cultivate a stronger rapport with the media, city officials can prioritize transparency by proactively sharing information, data, and decisions. They should remain accessible and responsive to journalists, fostering open dialogue even in challenging situations to ensure accurate reporting and context. Respecting media independence, avoiding manipulation, and providing regular updates on city initiatives are crucial. Additionally, officials should welcome constructive feedback and critique, recognizing its potential to enhance communication and governance. A constructive relationship between city officials and the media enhances community awareness, transparency, accountability, and civic engagement.

Wheeler: Ideally local media plays a vital role for the local citizens by providing quick, clear, and reliable communication. I think that the city council can inform media outlets about upcoming events. To better serve the citizens of Ammon.

I would like to thank East Idaho News for this opportunity to express my views and the views of others who are running for public office.