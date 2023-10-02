Mountain America donating 400 coats to elementary students Monday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As part of its commitment to serving the communities within its six-state footprint, Mountain America Credit Union is donating children’s coats to A.H. Bush Elementary on Monday, Oct. 2, the credit union announced on Friday.

Over 400 of the school’s students will be fitted for coats in their choice of color by Mountain America Credit Union volunteers.

This is the second year Mountain America has donated coats to one of School District 91’s schools. The company committed to making a donation to Operation Warm for every goal scored by the Idaho Falls Spud Kings.

“For the 2022-2023 season, Mountain America donated $15,000 to Operation Warm to provide brand-new coats to kids throughout Idaho,” according to the news release.

In Idaho Falls, almost 17% of individuals under age 18 live below the poverty line. Operation Warm has a goal to provide brand new winter coats for those kids. The gift of a coat is also the gift of confidence, warmth and hope, event coordinators said.

“A new coat has a multiplier effect: when children can safely get to school on cold days, they arrive eager and ready to learn,” they said.