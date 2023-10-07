Three-vehicle wreck sends 5 to hospital - East Idaho News

NEW PLYMOUTH — A three-vehicle crash that happened on Friday at about 11:30 p.m. in Payette County sent five people to the hospital, according to Idaho State Police.

The incident occurred on Interstate 84 near New Plymouth, officials said in a news release.

A 21-year-old man from Boise was going the wrong way on I-84, police said — traveling west in the eastbound lanes. He hit a Dodge Ram truck head-on.

The truck was driven by a 59-year-old Mountain Home man. He was accompanied by three passengers: a 21-year-old woman from Craigmont, a 57-year-old man from Mountain Home and a juvenile.

After the head-on collision, a third vehicle — a semi-truck — rear-ended the Dodge truck, police said.

The drivers of the Toyota and Dodge were taken via air ambulance to a local hospital. The passengers from the Dodge were transported via ground ambulance. The semi-truck driver, a 28-year-old male from Ontario, Canada was not transported.

All occupants were wearing seat belts, police noted.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency personnel to assist those on the scene.