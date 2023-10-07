Two semi drivers die in head-on collision - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME — Two semi-truck drivers are dead after a head-on collision on Interstate 84 Friday.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m., at mile marker 110, near Mountain Home.

A 40-year-old Connecticut man was traveling westbound on I-84 in a Freightliner semi, pulling a single trailer, police said in a news release. Meanwhile, a 35-year-old male from Hurricane, Utah was driving east, also pulling a single trailer.

The Connecticut man “crossed the median,” according to police. He crashed head-on into the semi-truck travelling east.

Both drivers died at the scene.

Authorities said the men were wearing seatbelts. Lanes of travel were blocked for about 12 hours.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.