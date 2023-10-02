Woman arrested after allegedly biting off part of another woman's ear - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – An 18-year-old was arrested on Monday after police say she bit off part of another woman’s ear.

Sanae Snipe was charged with felony mayhem and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

On Monday around 5 a.m., Blackfoot Police were called to a home after a report that Snipe and another woman had gotten in a physical fight.

According to police, Snipe “bit off a portion of (the victim’s) right ear, causing permanent disfigurement.”

When officers tried to detain Snipe, she allegedly “began to pull away” and stated she didn’t want to go, court documents say.

She then reportedly “went limp” and had to be carried and “forcibly walked” to the police car. Snipe was booked into the Bingham County Jail and is awaiting bond to be set.

A no-contact order was issued for the victim and further court dates are yet to be scheduled.

If convicted, Snipe could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Snipe has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.