California man, Montana woman charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine and delivery of fentanyl - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man and woman have each been charged with multiple felonies after police allegedly found them in possession of 426 fentanyl pills, 38 grams of heroin, 42.8 grams of cocaine and 6.7 grams of marijuana.

Jose Ignacio Silva, 33, and Kira Lyn Uribe, 34, have each been charged with felonies for trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm. They have each also been charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

Idaho State Police troopers patrolling Interstate 86 near Chubbuck on Nov. 29 attempted a traffic stop around 9 a.m. on a black 2009 Ford Focus with Montana plates for a lane change violation, according to an affidavit of probable cause. However, the trooper could not catch up to the Ford before it took the Yellowstone Avenue offramp.

When the troopers could not locate the Ford, they returned to I-86 to continue their patrol.

Less than five minutes later, the troopers again saw the same Ford. Due to the minimal time the Ford spent in Chubbuck, the troopers deduced the driver took the exit to escape the traffic stop, so the troopers pursued the Ford.

When the Ford again quickly changed directions to exit the interstate, the troopers performed a traffic stop near exit 73.

The driver was identified as Silva and passenger was identified as Uribe, the vehicle’s registered owner.

While interacting with Silva and Uribe, troopers noted in police reports that Uribe’s movements were “exaggerated and quick and jerky.” The troopers recognized the movements as those of a person with a nervous system overstimulated by drugs.

The trooper spoke with Silva outside of the car, noting in documents that he was able to speak clearly and without hesitation, until the trooper asked Silva if there were any illegal items in the car. The trooper noted that Silva’s breathing became labored as he struggled to speak.

When the trooper informed Silva that a drug-detecting K9 would be performing an open-air sniff around the car, Silva allegedly told the trooper he had a “small amount of marijuana” in the car.

Officers performed a pat-down search on Silva and found a pistol holster on him, but no gun. He was detained while troopers performed a probable cause search of the vehicle.

During the search, troopers found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a 9mm handgun in the cabin of the car, along with a .380 handgun and a locked safe under the passenger seat.

Both Uribe and Silva told the troopers they did not have keys for the safe, so the troopers forced it open. Inside, they found blue pills they believed to be fentanyl “dirty 30s,” a bag of white powder they believed to be cocaine, a bag of a brown substance they believed to be heroin and a scale.

Silva refused to answer troopers’ questions. Uribe told troopers the safe belonged to a friend who had recently borrowed the car. Both were taken to Bannock County Jail, where they were booked.

All suspected drugs were tested and returned presumptive positives. Along with the guns and drugs, troopers seized additional magazines and ammunition.

Silva is being held on a $100,000 bond. Uribe is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Though Silva and Uribe have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If they are found guilty, each would face up to life in prison. There is a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years for the heroin trafficking charge.