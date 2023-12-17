City of Idaho Falls announces new Human Resources Director - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Darin Jones will be the City of Idaho Falls’ new Human Resources Director after receiving an appointment from Mayor Rebecca Casper.

The Idaho Falls City Council approved Jones’ appointment at Thursday night’s City Council Meeting. Jones will begin in the new role in January 2024. As Human Resources Director, Jones will oversee the development and implementing of all HR programs and efforts for the City of Idaho Falls and its 11 departments.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mr. Jones to our impressive and innovative community,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “With Jones’ expertise in Human Resources and leadership abilities, I am confident he will play an integral role in moving our city forward.”

Jones comes to the city following the retirement of Ryan Tew, who worked at the city from 2016 to 2023.

Jones has over two decades of experience in Human Resources leadership and is a seasoned professional with comprehensive expertise in various HR domains. He earned a Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management from Utah State University and has led the human resources functions in higher education, medical management, and consulting. Jones has also served as a Risk Manager for the past 15 years, ensuring the implementation of enterprise risk management plans and policies.

Jones is an active member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), where he is a SHRM – Senior Certified Professional. Jones has served on boards and taken leadership roles in various professional HR organizations.