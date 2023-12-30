Dixie’s Diner offers hearty portions, delicious dishes and yummy milkshakes all day long - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — French fries and the ’50s! Stop by Dixie’s Diner on Channing Way in Idaho Falls and it feels like you’ve gone back in time a few decades.

We first visited back in July and found a jukebox, colorful wall decor and friendly service that creates an inviting atmosphere. But it’s the delicious food that brings people back.

Dixie Murphy and Tom Hersh opened the diner in 2005. Hersh manages the day-to-day operations and makes sure customers are happy (and full!) when they leave. Everything on the menu – from sandwiches to pancakes to burgers and milkshakes – is served all day, every day.

“You can get meatloaf in the morning or eggs Benedict at 8 o’clock at night,” Hersh says.

One popular item is the Southwestern Skillet, which is packed full of homemade chorizo, country potatoes, eggs, Monterey jack cheese, chili verde, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. The dish is served with two pieces of toast, and your taste buds will love the mix of flavors.

Fish and chips at Dixie’s Diner. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Another item that customers crave, especially in the summer months, is fish and chips. Dixie’s Diner uses its own beer batter, coleslaw and tarter sauce to make sure each bite melts in your mouth. You can get french fries, onion rings or a variety of other sides that compliment the entree.

If sandwiches are more your style, the Reuben will fill you up. Chow down on slices of fresh corned beef topped with a heap of sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on thick sliced grilled marbled rye. Your belly will be full – especially as you enjoy another large side.

The Southwestern Skillet. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Top off your meal with an Oreo, chocolate, vanilla or another kind of milkshake.

Dixie’s Diner is at 2150 Channing Way in Idaho Falls. The restaurant is open seven days a week. You can find its menu here and its Facebook page here.