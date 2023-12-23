Driver crashes into bank, gets arrested on drug-related charges - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — No one was seriously injured after a driver crashed into the side of an Idaho Falls bank on Friday afternoon, the Idaho Falls Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Westmark Credit Union on 1st Street in Idaho Falls. A vehicle reportedly drove off the road, through the landscaping and into the side of the bank.

“The only injuries were to the driver, and those were minor,” police reported.

A K9 checked the vehicle and indicated when he smelled narcotics. The driver and the passenger were both arrested, according to police.

The passenger has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver was charged for having an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.