Fort Hall man sentenced after machete attack - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Idaho, on Thursday.

POCATELLO – Cody Ray Preacher, 30, of Fort Hall, was sentenced to 51 1/2 months in federal prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

According to court records, on Aug. 15, 2022, Preacher attacked a woman at a residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, causing serious bodily injury. Fort Hall police officers and an ambulance crew discovered the victim after receiving a call about a woman covered in blood walking down a street on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. The woman was taken to the hospital for serious injuries to her knee and hand, which required surgery. At the hospital, the woman stated that she had been attacked at a residence and that her attacker was Preacher. A witness stated that Preacher told the victim to clean his house, and when she refused, Preacher struck the victim with a machete, with crutches and with his hands.

The 51 ½ month sentence imposed by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye was in addition to the 5 1/2 months that Preacher had already served in the tribal jail based upon the same conduct, resulting in a total of 57 months incarceration. Judge Nye also ordered Preacher to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Preacher pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 26, 2023.

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Hall Police Department, which led to charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Haycock prosecuted the case.