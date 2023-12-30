Friday night car chase in Bingham County results in two arrests - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A man and a woman are in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday night, according to officials.

At about 11 p.m., Blackfoot Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a black Chevy Impala at Bridge and Market Street. The vehicle had expired registration, fake license plates and suspended insurance, according to Jordyn Nebeker of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

As the officer approached the car, the driver — later identified as Antonio Sesma-Lopez, 22 — sped off.

The pursuit involved the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. It went out Idaho Highway 39, reaching speeds of 100 mph, Nebeker said. At one point a gun was pointed out a window at an officer, Nebeker said.

Law enforcement deployed spike strips “multiple times.” Paired with a PIT maneuver, the strips brought the car to a stop at about 1650 West ID-39.

Sesma-Lopez and his passenger then fled on foot.

Officers were able to catch up with and apprehend the pair. It was then that officers noticed the passenger, Jessyka Goodrider, 21, was showing signs of a drug overdose.

Multiple doses of Narcan were administered, Nebeker said, and Goodrider was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital via ambulance.

Sesma-Lopez allegedly resisted arrest, but was eventually taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital, as well.

Both suspects were medically cleared and then booked into the Bingham County Jail.

The vehicle was secured and searched, Nebeker told EastIdahoNews.com. Drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine were found inside.

Sesma-Lopez is facing felony charges of eluding and possession of methamphetamine, as well as resisting an officer and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, both misdemeanors.

Goodrider has been charged with several felonies, including three counts of aggravated assault, destruction of evidence and possession of methamphetamine. She is also charged with resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Though they have been charged with these crimes, that doesn’t mean Sesma-Lopez and Good rider necessarily committed them. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.