Help 'Stuff the Trailer' by donating to food drives at local grocery stores - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Fall River Electric.

ASHTON – Fall River Electric Cooperative is hosting its sixth annual holiday food drive “Stuff the Trailer” at local grocery stores through Dec. 21.

This event is for the benefit of four area food banks — Rexburg, Ashton, Driggs, and West Yellowstone. Non-perishable food items are wanted and needed, including such items as pasta, cold cereal, canned fruit, and other canned goods.

The final event is happening on Thursday at Broulim’s in Driggs from 4-6 p.m.

Fall River Electric invited local high school senior classes to join in for the first time. North Fremont, South Fremont, Teton and West Yellowstone high schools are competing to collect the most amount of food. The winner will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize to use for any worthwhile school project.

“The winning senior class will also be awarded a traveling trophy to mark their accomplishment as we expect this competition will go forward for years to come,” said Fall River Electric CEO/General Manager Bryan Case. “Our hope is that we can raise awareness of food insecurity in many Fall River Electric member households and how members can help each other by donating food.”

The food collected by Fall River Electric will be donated to local food banks following the holiday season.

Fall River Electric is also inviting local businesses to donate either food items or money to purchase what the local food banks need.