Ririe's newly completed Farmhouse Table restaurant is now open with a menu you've got to try - East Idaho News

RIRIE – A much-anticipated restaurant in Ririe is finally open.

Farmhouse Table at 5144 East Heise Road on the 7N Ranch held a soft opening last weekend, and general manager Rebekka Sampson tells EastIdahoNews.com she couldn’t have asked for a better turnout.

“It was great to have everybody and see what we’ve been working so long on. We had a really good time,” Sampson says.

The restaurant has been a dream project for resort owners George and Tennessee Newby for at least 15 years, and Sampson is thrilled to see it become a reality.

RELATED | Restaurant at local resort was years in the making and it’s about to open. Here’s a look inside

EastIdahoNews.com tried several items on the farm-themed menu, including the 7N Ranch burger with the homemade fries and fry sauce. The burger is served with all the fixings and a huckleberry jalapeño chutney sauce that’s worth every bite.

The Stone bread buns come from a bakery in Ketchum, and the fry sauce has a tasty special ingredient that Sampson declined to reveal.

“(It’s made with) a little bit of love. We’ll put it that way,” she says.

We also tried the huckleberry-glazed pork ribeye steak with Parmesan broccoli.

“It is delicious. That has been one of the most popular items we’ve had on the menu thus far,” Sampson explains.

Farmhouse Table Manager Rebekka Sampson seasoning fries in the kitchen. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

And we can see why. The sweetness of the glaze makes the ribeye go down hard, and the sauce gives the broccoli an added dose of flavor.

The final item we sampled is the Cobb salad with fresh greens and a Tuscan herb blend of arugula for color. It also has bacon, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg and is topped with homemade croutons and the dressing of your choice.

These are just three of the menu’s 30 items. There’s also an ice cream parlor that serves Reed’s Dairy ice cream. A soda and beer bar is available as well.

Farmhouse Table is open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. with expanded hours coming soon.